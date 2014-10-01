Georgetown University Celebrates Completion Of LG Digital Broadcast Studio

WASHINGTON—Georgetown University has officially dedicated the “Georgetown University LG Digital Broadcast Studio” that will provide students and faculty with some of the most advanced digital technology available in an educational setting. The digital studio is made possible, in large part, through a landmark educational partnership with LG Electronics USA.



“The Georgetown University LG Digital Broadcast Studio will truly transform the way in which we educate and train our students in Journalism, Public Relations and Digital Communications,” said Dr. Kelly Otter, Dean of the School of Continuing Studies. “It will also provide us with the most advanced technology available as we prepare to develop and launch digital – Ultra HD quality – online coursework and programming at Georgetown.”



The LG Digital Studio features seven LG 84-inch 4K Ultra HD displays and cutting-edge LG commercial monitors and HD displays, as well as state-of-the-art broadcast equipment. Providing four-times the resolution of conventional HDTV, LG’s 4K visual technology provides for richer, more detailed, digital broadcast-quality production. The LG equipment has been provided to Georgetown as part of a unique educational alliance between the university and the company.



“This new facility will positively impact the way in which Georgetown will educate future generations of Georgetown students on our campuses and online,” said President Dr. John J. DeGioia. “We’re deeply grateful to everyone who played a role in the development of this studio and particularly to LG for their technological leadership, generosity and support of our students at Georgetown.”



William Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics USA, applauded Georgetown for its vision in creating the studio and its commitment to advancing educational excellence through technology. “LG is proud that Georgetown University selected LG 4K Ultra HD technology as the centerpiece of this world-class studio so students and faculty have access to the most advanced display technology available today,” he said.



The LG Digital Studio is a key element of Georgetown University’s new downtown Washington campus for the School of Continuing Studies located at 640 Massachusetts Ave. NW. The physical space for the studio was designed by the Studios Architecture team in Washington.



Emmy-award-winning television producer Scott Sforza designed and coordinated the overall technical aspects of the studio space, managing a team that included Eric Wenocur, Lab-Tech Systems; George Allison, GA Designs; and Dennis Size and Leli Tilly, The Lighting Design Group. Adjunct Professor and renowned technologist Tom Campbell served as technical advisor, also helping to coordinate the university’s alliance with LG.



