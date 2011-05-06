Geodesic’s Mundu TV brings mobile television to Internet-enabled devices

Geodesic, a provider of mobile and desktop solutions for instant messaging, VoIP and Internet radio, has launched Mundu TV, a new mobile video service that lets users access live and archived content from top content providers around the world on a variety of smart phones, netbooks, laptops and other devices with Internet access. The company is making it available to consumers as well as broadcast network operators and mobile carriers.

The Mundu TV app is optimized to run on 2G, 2.5G, 3G and WiFi networks, facilitating high audio and video quality over a wide range of network connections and devices. The app also offers region-specific content, ensuring viewers from across the globe can easily access their preferred news and entertainment channels.

The company said that Mundu TV offers a mix of prime-time television and movie content and a host of TV features, including the ability to switch channels and pause live television. It also streams to both mobile devices and desktop PCs for one subscription price ($6 per month or $15 per quarter). Mundu TV is available as a downloadable app or as a white-labeled solution for multichannel network operators.

During Mundu TV’s eight-month beta test, the app saw strong uptake from the Asia Pacific region, according to the company, where mobile phones are the predominant method of Internet access. During that time, 2 million people downloaded Geodesic’s Mundu TV app, representing 25 million minutes of viewing. Mundu TV has also experienced strong download and activation numbers in Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Thailand, Spain and Italy, claiming more than 2 million total users.

A study from Nielsen Company shows a 44 percent increase in mobile video viewing in 2010. According to ABI Research, worldwide adoption of mobile TV is accelerating, with total market revenues exceeding $20 billion by 2015.

Mundu TV is available on the iPhone, Android, Nokia, Windows Mobile, iPad and BlackBerry mobile devices. On the desktop/laptop/netbook, Mundu TV supports Windows XP, Vista, 2000, 2003 and Windows 7, as well as Apple Mac. The app will soon support Android tablets, as well as video on demand (VOD) for both the Android and iPhone/iPad platforms.