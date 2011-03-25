Genelec offers upgraded triamped DSP monitoring system

Genelec now offers the active 1238CF triamplified DSP monitoring system. The 1238CF is a compact, three-way DSP monitoring loudspeaker in a slim enclosure, with two 8in long-throw bass drivers, a 5in midrange driver and a 1in metal dome tweeter. The unit includes multiple power amplifiers, DSP circuitry and active, low-level crossovers. Designed for midsized spaces, this system is ideal for music recording studios, project studios, post production and broadcast monitoring. The 1238CF is compatible with Genelec Loudspeaker Manager control software Version 1.4.0 and can be combined with Genelec 8200/7200 series products in the same network.

The 1238CF was developed in response to requests for mid/high-frequency performance of the Genelec 1038CF in a more compact package. In today’s world of smaller audio production rooms, most multichannel environments use a subwoofer combined with bass management to handle most of the LF content as well as the LFE channel signal. Genelec has engineered the 1238CF specifically with these needs in mind.

The 1238CF features a bass response down to 57Hz, and the system can optionally be used in combination with a subwoofer in either stereo or multichannel applications. The 1238CF’s compact, sealed enclosure measures 24 x 18.5 x 10.125, making it suitable for on-wall, freestanding or flush-mounted applications.

The 1238CF uses Genelec’s Directivity Controlled Waveguide technology for excellent stereo imaging and frequency balance, even in difficult environments, and can be used in both vertical and horizontal orientation. The system is also easy to use, because only mains power and input signal are needed, and all drivers are magnetically shielded. The system delivers up to 117dB maximum peak acoustic output per pair, measured with music audio, at 1m.

The system has a built-in triamplifier unit, delivering a total of 390W across the driver array, mounted into the enclosure with vibration isolators that also act as quick-release hinges for easy maintenance. The cabinet is constructed of painted MDF, heavily braced to eliminate structural resonances. An optional rack-mount adapter allows the amplifier unit to be positioned separately from the enclosure for flush- or on-wall mounting applications, allowing for more efficient amplifier cooling and easier access to the Cat 5 and audio connections during calibration.

Genelec’s 1238CF is now shipping.