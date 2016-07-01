GatesAir Maxiva Transmitter Helps WRAL-TV ATSC 3.0 Broadcast

CINCINNATI—WRAL-TV in Raleigh-Durham launched the first ATSC 3.0 simulcast earlier this week, utilizing GatesAir’s Maxiva transmitter. Designed for ATSC 3.0 content delivery, the Maxiva includes a 7kW ULXT liquid-cooled UHF transmitter and its XTE exciter.

Maxiva in WRAL's transmitter room

The Maxiva ULXT features the latest PowerSmart Plus transmitter architecture and ultra-efficient liquid cooling, integrates next-generation LDMOS power amplifiers for reduced power consumption and transmitter footprint, and supports AC to RF efficiency. The Maxiva XTE exciter provides advanced signal processing, throughput and IP capabilities to deliver ATSC 3.0 signals and data, including emergency alerts, to fixed mobile devices.

WRAL, in working with GatesAir and other vendors, will share findings from the project to refine the end-to-end architecture.