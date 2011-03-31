Gannett Relies on Sony for ENG
Gannett Broadcasting media company has standardized its television stations’ news acquisition process with the move to a tapeless workflow using Sony’s XDCAM EX camcorders.
The shoulder-mount camcorders will become Gannett’s chief ENG technology, and have already been distributed to KUSA-TV in Denver, Colo. The next stations to receive the XDCAM are WLTV/WJXX-TV in Jacksonville, Fla. and KSDK-TV in St. Louis, Mo.
According to Jeff Johnson, vice president of technology for Gannet Broadcasting, the XDCAMs were chosen for their increased production flexibility in the field, superior image quality and ability to deliver a more efficient workflow.
“The entire Sony product line addresses multiple applications and price points, and these camcorders are a perfect fit for our news operations,” Johnson stated in a press release. “Our crews cover such a diverse range of shooting assignments from day to day, and our ENG gear needs to be equally flexible to keep pace.
