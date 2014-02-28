Gannett and Sander Media Complete Sale of KMOV-TV

MCLEAN, Va.—Gannett Co., and Sander Media LLC announced they have completed the previously announced sale of KMOV-TV in St. Louis, to Meredith Corp. following the receipt of regulatory approvals.

As part of the sale, Sander Media has conveyed to Meredith substantially all of its assets used in the operation of KMOV-TV, which Sander Media acquired upon completion of the Gannett-Belo transaction on Dec. 23, 2013. In addition, Gannett has conveyed certain other assets that are needed to provide services to KMOV-TV, which Gannett acquired from Belo Corp. upon close of the Gannett-Belo transaction.