G&D Establishes Dubai Office
The office will help G&D grow its presence in the Middle East, Near Asia and Africa
DUBAI—The German company Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D) has established a new international office in Dubai.
The manufacturer of KVM solutions for control rooms reported that the new office is part of an effort to expand its operations in the Middle East, Near Asia and Africa and its work in those regions with the broadcast, air traffic control, industrial and process automation, defense, oil and gas, and maritime sectors.
The new office is located at Dubai World Trade Center.
Tamby Alasker, who joined the G&D team as director of sales in 2022, will oversee the site.
Alasker has been working with vendors in AV and KVM covering the Middle East for the past 15 years. As an expert in control room applications, he is the main local contact and advises customers and partners on individual projects.
“We want to broaden our position in the region, so establishing an office in Dubai is a logical step for us" says CEO Roland Ollek. "With Tamby's experience, we are confident of him strengthening our existing business relations and opening up more opportunities for G&D in this sector, creating new relationships and projects”.
The company is thus pursuing its strategy of continuous growth and aims to expand its activities in further markets.
G&D will also be participating at Intersec in Dubai in the Cybersecurity Hall at booth F24. The focus will be on data and network security, as well as ergonomics and workplace architecture.
