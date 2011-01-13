Galaxy 15 Update – Jan. 13, 2011



SpaceNews.com reported Intelsat Moving Recovered Galaxy 15 to Test Location and said the satellite is being moved to 93 degrees west longitude. It is expected to arrive at that location by the end of this week.



The Intelsat Ephemeris showed the satellite reaching 266 degrees East Longitude (94 degrees West Longitude) on Jan. 2, and soon after that stabilizing near 266.5 degrees EL (93.5 degrees West Longitude).



SpaceNews.com said Dianne VanBeber, Intelsat's VP for investor relations and communications, said the board of inquiry looking into what happened to the satellite is expected to deliver its conclusion by the end of January. Orbital Sciences and its current satellite customers modified in-orbit satellites of similar design and retrofitted satellites under construction to reduce the chance of similar problems.



SpaceNews.com reported Tobias Nassif, Intelsat VP for satellite operations and engineering said Intelsat was still confident that the satellite could be placed back in service without danger of its returning to "rogue" status.



"Intelsat and Orbital have tested the reset maneuver on the ground since April and have concluded that switching on the satellite will not trigger a repeat of a loss of control," he said. "Launched in October 2005 on a planned 15-year mission, the satellite has enough on-board fuel remaining that Intelsat and Orbital Sciences will try to recover its full functions."



