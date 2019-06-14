GAB Accepting Engineering Award Nominations

ATLANTA—The Georgia Association of Broadcasters is taking nominations for its Angelo Ditty–Frank McLemore Award for the most dedicated broadcast engineers in the state.

Criteria for the award includes a 20-plus-year engineering career with the majority spent in Georgia; professionalism among colleagues; and willingness to help other engineers.

GAB President, Bob Houghton explained the origin of the award. “In 2012 the state of Georgia revised the state Emergency Alert System plan. The GAB worked closely with the state on this project and received tremendous support from four engineers. Later that year the GAB decided to honor those four engineers at the annual GAB convention, GABCON. From then on, the GAB realized that engineers need to be honored every year. That’s when the Angelo Ditty Engineering Award was created and named after longtime GAB ABIP Inspector, Angelo Ditty.”

He added, “In 2016, our much respected and beloved ABIP Inspector, Frank McLemore was killed in an automobile accident. After that, the award became the Angelo Ditty – Frank McLemore award to honor him. The GAB is especially proud of this award because the unsung heroes of broadcasting are recognized by their own peers.”

The nomination deadline is July 8. More info here.

The awards will be presented at the Honors Lunch at GABCON 2019, Sept. 28, in Atlanta. The annual association convention takes place Sept. 27–29 at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta.