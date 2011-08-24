Fusion HiDTV SoC Brings Android OS to DTVs



SUNNYVALE, CALIF.: Trident Microsystems, announced its new Fusion HiDTV family of DTV system-on-chips (SoCs) designed for the next generation of Smart-TVs with 200/240Hz video frame-rate capabilities running on the Android platform. The Fusion HiDTV family integrates multiple CPUs and Trident technology to deliver picture quality, OpenGL 2.0 3D graphics capabilities, Android OS support, and the ability to display to 21:9 screens.



The connected home market has been driving the emergence of innovative features such as 3DTVs and 240Hz televisions. The higher refresh rates of 240Hz TVs deliver significantly better picture quality, particularly in larger screen TVs, and 240Hz is also an essential element for delivering quality 3D content.



The Fusion HiDTV family integrates an HDMI 1.4a receiver and high speed ADCs to support up to 1080p digital and analog video inputs. Multiple USB2.0 transceivers are available to connect USB hard-drives to the TV for PVR functionality, USB camera modules for video call and WiFi modules. With its low-IF inputs, Trident says its Fusion HiDTV chips can be directly connected to silicon tuners to create worldwide software programmable platform solutions. The Fusion HiDTV family is scheduled for commercial production in the first quarter of 2012.



