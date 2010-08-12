Full Sail University adds SSL Duality SE console

Full Sail University, which offers degree programs in everything from recording arts and film to game and Web design, recently installed a 72-channel Solid State Logic Duality SE console as the centerpiece of its new flagship recording studio, the Audio Temple.

The installation represents one of the largest Duality console installations in an educational institution. The expansion was part of the Full Sail Gateway Studios project encompassing a live performance hall, a game production studio and the new, state-of-the-art recording studio.

Duality was the console of choice because it best represents the future of the recording industry for Full Sail, while providing the reliability, sound quality and in-depth learning experience for the students, according to the university. Duality joins three SSL J Series, 13SSL AWS 900+ and seven SSL Matrix consoles to offer an industry-standard user interface for all levels of study.

The design philosophy for the new complex was centered on the concept of collaboration between the various media disciplines represented at Full Sail University. To that end, the Duality SE control room overlooks a large studio space with associated isolation booth, which can accommodate a small orchestra, and is connected to the 500-seat, multipurpose performance venue. This venue is host to professional bands to enhance the learning experience for both live sound production and studio recording students. The advantage of having a large frame Duality SE is its capability to address complex setups for the live venue.

