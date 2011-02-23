Fujinon Outfits Epic 3D



All Mobile Video recently furnished its Epic 3D mobile production unit with an assortment of ENG-style telephoto and stereoscopic 3D lenses from Fujinon.



The audio and video solutions provider acquired six HA23x7.6BERM and 12 Fujinon HAs18x7.6BRM Premier Series HD ENG-Style telephoto lenses for its production truck.



Epic 3D is a rolling Fort Knox of digital video gear, equipped with multiple Sony HDC1500 and HDC-P1 cameras ready to go alongside four TS-2 Studio beamsplitter rigs and two TS-4 side-by-side rigs from 3ality Digital.



All Mobile Video Director of Engineering Lee Blanco said his rig handlers were thrilled to use the Fujinon lenses. “They were ecstatic with how well the lenses lined up with each other. Our customers who use the lenses regularly for 3D production have gone out of their way to tell us.”



Epic 3D recently handled production of Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl” and the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York City.



