Fujifilm Optical Devices Offers English/Spanish Language Website

WAYNE, N.J.—Fujifilm has announced that the Website for its Optical Devices Division can now be viewed in either English or Spanish. Fujifilm reports that the reasoning behind the update to the site is because of the popularity of its product range in Latin America.

Viewers can transition to the Spanish version of the site by clicking “Espanol” on the upper right side of the Fujifilm U.S. site; the link will take viewers directly to the Spanish version of the Optical Devices Division site.