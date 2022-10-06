FuboTV, Altitude Sports Ink Carriage Agreement for RSN Nets

NEW YORK—FuboTV Inc. has announced a multi-year carriage agreement with Altitude Sports, the regional sports network (RSN) home to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (NHL) and Denver Nuggets (NBA).

The deal expands the TV coverage of both teams with carriage on the FuboTV streaming platform.

Altitude Sports will be available to FuboTV subscribers in 10 Rocky Mountain states just ahead of the 2022-2023 NHL and NBA seasons, the companies said.

Fubo will stream Altitude Sports’ coverage of the Denver Nuggets (74 regular season games), the Colorado Avalanche (69 regular season games) and the Colorado Mammoth (NLL).

The addition of Altitude Sports strengthens FuboTV’s leading sports offering, which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, and more than a dozen regional sports networks in its base package.

The agreement also increases FuboTV’s local coverage in Colorado, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates in Denver and Colorado Springs-Pueblo, alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Networks and many more.

“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, FuboTV. “FuboTV is a leading choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” said Matt Hutchings, president & CEO of KSE Media Ventures. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.”

A full list of Altitude Sports programming and coverage area can be found at www.altitudesports.com.