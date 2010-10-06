FSU’s Seminole Productions Trains With Canon Lenses



Florida State University has implemented a training program for aspiring television sports coverage professionals through its Seminole Productions unit. Students receive real-world training with a variety of equipment, including cameras equipped with Canon HD telephoto zoom lenses.



“We have a reputation of providing compelling and exciting productions to our fans and Canon has played a big part in helping us achieve high-quality standards,” said Mark Rodin, executive director of Seminole Productions. “Our approach has always been to provide our students and clients with the best possible production gear while also being cost-effective. We use industry-standard equipment that is proven and used worldwide. We find that the Canon HJ18ex28B super telephoto HD lenses give us the right mix for sports as an excellent mid-range lens.”



The Canon HJ18ex28B provides a focal length range of 20 mm to 500 mm and provides an aperture of f2.8 up to 286 mm. It was designed to be used with 2/3-inch imagers and its less than six pound weight requires no special mechanical support for camera mounting.



Seminole Productions operates as part of FSU’s School of Communication and Information’s video production unit and provides services to a number of other campus departments. Students cover FSU baseball, basketball and football games under the supervision of full-time, award-winning producers. Productions are covered in high definition.



