FSU Seminole Productions Adds Panasonic VariCam LT 4K

NEWARK, N.J.—Florida State University is adding to its arsenal of cameras available to Seminole Productions, the video production unit for the school’s College of Communications and Athletic program, with the addition of Panasonic’s VariCam LT 4K camcorder. The University is expected to use the cameras to shoot features to display on the LED video boards in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Offering capture rates of up to 240 fps, the VariCam LT is a complementary addition to Seminole Production’s stock of Panasonic cameras, which include eight AK-HC5000 4X high-speed cameras, as well as AG-DVX200 4K handheld camcorders and an AW-HE130 PTZ camera. The VariCam cameras also feature dual native 800/5000 ISOs.

Seminole Production will use the VariCam LT for the university’s 17 athletic programs. It will also be used to shoot segments of weekly television shows “The Jimbo Fisher Show” and “Seminole Sports Magazine,” which air on Fox Sports Sun Network.