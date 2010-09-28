Frontniche shows ortho-stereoscopic broadcast camera at IBC

Frontniche, a British broadcast products reseller, has introduced an all-in-one ortho-stereoscopic broadcast TV camera for 3-D broadcasting. The new camera is the first with automatic zoom, focus, horizontal axis and moving sensor control.

Manufactured by V3i and sold exclusively by Frontniche, the companies said the new camera overcomes all of the problematic issues associated using a pair of 2-D cameras on 3-D mechanical rigs.

Frontniche said the camera has an autoconvergence control that gives the user autofocus and zoom functionality. There’s no 3-D distortion (keystone or geometric) and no rolling or vertical misalignment. It uses ortho-stereoscopic technology, which simulates the human eye and eliminates dizziness, light hypersensitiveness and motion sickness.

The camera has an adjustable, automatic horizontal separation distance between lenses for 3-D depth effect and confirms to the Japanese Stereoscopic Image Safe Standard. The camera, with low setup and breakdown time, offers real-time image delivery for live broadcasting.

Weighing about 37lbs, the camera’s resolution is two-times full 1080i, employing three 2/3in, 2.2-megapixel IT CCD sensors. The camera uses a pair of 18x lenses with a focal length of 7.6mm-137mm.

Frontniche said the new camera holds four patents with one associated patent. The patents are for a parallel moving axis stereoscopic camera, a main viewpoint/focus interlock, a main viewpoint control cross stereoscope camera and a main viewpoint interlocked zoom control.

No delivery date or price for the new camera was given.