Front Porch Teams Up with thePlatform For Cloud Collaboration

LAFAYETTE, COLO.— Front Porch Digital has signed an agreement with Seattle-based video-publishing company thePlatform, to offer cloud-based video-publishing services to Front Porch Digital customers. Under the agreement, Front Porch Digital will integrate thePlatform’s mpx video-publishing system into the Front Porch Digital LYNX cloud-based CSM system for managing media assets.



“ Front Porch Digital is a global leader in mission-critical workflow solutions for digital file-based video operations of all kinds” said Chris Drake, vice president of business development at thePlatform, a subsidiary of Comcast. “With mpx, Front Porch Digital can now offer its customers a complete, hosted multiscreen video-publishing solution in the cloud. We look forward to supporting the needs of the company's diverse customers around the world.”



Front Porch Digital’s LYNX customers will be able to use mpx to upload, manage, and distribute videos to their own websites, third-party sites, smartphones, tablets, and more. In addition, mpx provides LYNX users with a Web-based console for managing their video libraries, highly customizable video players with automated social networking tools, enterprise-grade reliability — all accessible from the LYNX interface.