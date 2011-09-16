Front Porch Digital honored

Front Porch Digital announced that it will be awarded a Technical Emmyfor achievement in engineering for "The System for Automated Migration of Media Assets," which is the technology behind the SAMMAproduct line. Technical Emmy's are awarded to technologies for their "significant impact on the industry" by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The award requires a thorough vetting to ensure that the technology is pioneering and not only has had significant impact in the industry, but also has been adopted globally. SAMMA technology has been used to ensure the preservation of extremely important historical events including SHOAH testimonies, UN Rwanda trials, myriad subject matter at the Library of Congress, and much more. The importance of the thousands of hours of historical preservation was an important factor in the Emmy application.

Entries were judged on whether the technologies described were "so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected the transmission, recording, or reception of television."

Front Porch Digital will receive its award at the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards banquet at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 12, 2012.