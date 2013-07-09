France Télévisions Taps Quantel’s Pablo Rio For 3D

NEWBURY, UK—French public national broadcaster France Télévisions has purchased a Quantel Pablo Rio high-end color and finishing system for its graphics design studio, Francetélévisions signature. The studio, based in Nancy, handles the majority of 2D and 3D post-production for programs broadcast across the France Télévisions network, including France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, France Ô, and overseas channel 1éré.

Francetélévisions signature will use Pablo Rio for both 2D and S3D projects as the studio increases its stereo 3D program production. Pablo Rio is Quantel’s newly launched color and finishing solution for 2D and S3D projects. Pablo Rio runs on high performance PC hardware and is based on NVIDIA Maximus multi-GPU technology. Pablo Rio is available as software only and as a range of Quantel-backed turnkey systems.