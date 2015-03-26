France Télévisions Goes with Nevion VideoIPath

OSLO, NORWAY – As of February, Nevion’s VideoIPath has managed France Télévisions’ nationwide IP contribution network for its more than 100 sites around the country.

Integrated with MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 media edge-adapters from third-party suppliers to monitor provisions and provide status alarms, VideoIPath ensures connections are never over provisioned. This allows France Télévisions’ staff to manage the 50,000 ad-hoc connections between its sites per year.