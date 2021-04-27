Frame.io Used for Oscar Broadcast, Nominated Films

NEW YORK—Frame.io got to pull double duty at the recent 93rd Oscars, serving as a part of the telecast and as a contributor to a few of the Oscar nominated films.

Frame.io says that it was used by Sim International to help produce the broadcast. It also was used to assist with collaboration during post-production of the nominated films “Wolfwalkers” and “One Night in Miami,” as well as the Oscar-winning film “Sound of Metal.”

As part of its annual coverage of the Oscars, editor and author Steve Hullfish went behind the scenes with the “Sound of Metal” team to see how they used Frame.io to collaborate remotely both before and during the pandemic. There is also coverage on Frame.io’s work on “Wolkwalkers” and “One Night in Miami.”

Frame.io provides additional coverage of the Oscars with its “Oscars Workflow Roundup” of all the Best Picture and Best Editing nominees.