Fox Weather Relying on `Fox Model’ For 24/7 Hurricane Coverage

NEW YORK—As hurricane Ian slams into Florida with 150 mile-per-hour winds, Fox Weather has announced it will be providing 24/7 live coverage of the storm and that it will be using for the first time exclusive high-resolution forecasting tools to track the storm’s path.

The Fox Forecast Center and WTVT Tampa Bay worked together to develop the `Fox Model’, a high-resolution forecast model that uses the latest computing technology, on Fox Weather.

The system relies on new servers capable of processing the data faster than ever, providing Fox Weather viewers with an exclusive first-look at the behavior of approaching storms, the company said.

During the hurricane, Fox Weather has also announced that the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service will offer round-the-clock breaking news coverage surrounding the Category 4 storm as it makes landfall this evening, and that it will also be live streaming on YouTube.

The coverage will draw on what the service is calling a number of “exclusive” technological innovations to ensure viewers are kept informed on the latest developments throughout the storm.

It’s Fox Weather Beast trucks (opens in new tab) will track the hurricane through the Ft. Myers, Tampa and Orlando regions.

The Fox Weather team has also stationed numerous Fox Weather cameras, waterproof live streaming camera boxes with weather sensors, along the west coast of the state allowing the weather service to live stream images from the middle of the storm where it is too dangerous to report outside.

Furthermore, Fox Weather has partnered with HurricaneTrack, utilizing the high definition hurricane camera system to provide unrivaled coverage throughout the storm. Notably, viewers can watch the live stream from Fox Weather’s HD camera network throughout Florida on the channel’s YouTube platform.

Throughout the breaking news coverage, the Fox Flight Team will also contribute to Fox Weather’s round the clock coverage, deploying rain resistant drones for aerial footage leading up to and following the landfall.

Fox Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by Fox News Media. The service builds upon Fox News Channel’s expansive news gathering units and Fox Television Stations’ (FTS) resources, which gives it a combined total of around 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming.