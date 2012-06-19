FOX Turkey migrates playout operations to full HD

FOX Turkey, one of the country's leading free-to-air general entertainment channels and a regional affiliate of News Corp., is upgrading its playout infrastructure to the latest signal processing and distribution technologies from Grass Valley.

FOX Turkey's goal was two-fold: to expand its overall capabilities and to enable the distribution of HD content to its subscribers.

Grass Valley engineers working with FOX Turkey have designed a fully networked, server-based infrastructure allowing the automated ingest and playout of HD content as digital files. This will make FOX Turkey staff more productive in the way its infrastructure handles media. It also introduces a new level of flexibility and staff collaboration.

"In making the move to full HD operations, we needed an integrated platform that is reliable and flexible enough to let us to expand and easily add new services as required to keep our business competitive," said Necip Kircin, CTO, FOX Turkey.

The total Grass Valley system also helps FOX Turkey future-proof its operations and ensures a fast return on investment by enabling the organization to expand its offerings almost immediately. FOX Turkey has purchased, and is in the process of installing numerous Grass Valley K2 Summit media servers, which will be networked and deployed as a SAN.