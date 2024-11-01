Fox Sports: Total World Series Viewing Up 67%

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the 2024 World Series.

NEW YORK—Fox Sports is reporting large audience numbers for the 2024 World Series and its coverage of the postseason, as 18.6 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming platforms watched Game 5 of the World Series, making it the most-watched Game 5 of the fall classic since 2017.

It was also the most-streamed World Series in the network’s history, Fox reported.

On Fox, the conclusion to the Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Yankees matchup delivered an average audience of 18,152,000 viewers and peaked at 21,268,000 from 11:15-11:30 p.m. (ET), delivering the most-watched Game 5 of the World Series since 2017 (Dodgers vs. Houston Astros, with 18,959,000 viewers).

The Dodgers’ second World Series clinch in four years was up 58% over last year’s World Series Game 5 (Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks, which tallied 11,483,000 viewers).

Across all networks, the 120th World Series dominated the television landscape with an average of 15,808,000 viewers, the best combined figure for the Fall Classic since 2017, Fox said.

Through five games on Fox alone, the World Series averaged 15,204,000 viewers, up 67% over last year’s five-game average (9,108,000), delivering the best five-game average of the World Series since 2017 (16,416,000).

In addition, the complete 2024 MLB postseason on Fox and FS1 averaged 7,485,000 viewers, up 42% from last year’s average (5,265,000) and Fox Sports’ best baseball postseason through Game 5 of the World Series since 2017.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Game 5 was also the most-streamed World Series game in Fox Sports history, with a total average minute audience (AMA) of 487,386.

Overall, the five-game series was the most-streamed fall classic in network history with a total AMA of 368,808. That figure is up 123% over last year and up 59% from the previous all-time high in 2022.

On Fox, Game 5 drew a 21.1/55 rating in Los Angeles and a 14.8/39 in New York.

Top available markets for the entire World Series include:

Los Angeles (18.9/53)

San Diego (12.4/41)

New York (12.2/33)

Hartford, Conn. (11.1/30)

Las Vegas (9.3/28)

Kansas City (8.7/25)

Phoenix (8.2/25)

St. Louis (8.2/24)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (8.2/21)

Portland, Ore. (8.0/30)

Fox Deportes’ coverage of Game 5 averaged 447,000 viewers, making it the network’s most-watched MLB game this season as well as the most-watched World Series Game 5 since 2018 (Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Dodgers, with 577,000 viewers). Game 5 was up 174% over last year (166,000) and peaked at 540,000 from 11:45 p.m. to midnight (ET), the company reported.

The 2024 World Series averaged 504,000 viewers on Fox Deportes, doubling last year’s average (181,000) and making it the most-watched in Spanish-language television history.

The complete 2024 MLB Postseason on Fox Deportes averaged 281,000 viewers, the highest-performing postseason ever for the network.