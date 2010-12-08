Fox Networks adds disaster recovery for California, Texas operations

Fox Networks has purchased the Snell Morpheus automation system and Morpheus ICE for disaster recovery systems in California and Texas.

The Morpheus systems being used by Fox for disaster recovery are controlling a number of ICE units to mirror on-air playout and to perform baseband ingest when required. Supporting a fully mirrored 24/7 playout recovery model, the systems operate in the background, providing the ability to switch to backup operations at a moment's notice with no inventory loss.

Rather than air evergreen programming or a day-of-air inventory in the event of channel failure, Fox will be able to switch the signal output instantly and seamlessly from its primary automation playout system to Morpheus.

Morpheus ICE brings together a video server, graphics, switchers, channel branding, captioning and subtitling in a 3RU package. Each component is managed by Morpheus automation. ICE works seamlessly with SD or HD source material, managing all of the processes required to prepare pictures, sound and ancillary data for the highest-quality HD playout.