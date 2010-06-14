Fox Mobile Group rolls out Bitbop mobile video service

After announcing its Bitbop mobile video service in March, Fox has rolled out a beta version. Bitbop offers a catalog of on-demand TV shows and movies to a range of smart phones including BlackBerry Bold 9000 and 9700; BlackBerry Curve and Curve 8900; BlackBerry Storm; BlackBerry Tour 9630; Droid by Motorola and Droid Eris by HTC; HTC Hero; iPhone; Samsung Moment and a few others.

The service supports both 3G and WiFi. Programming promised by Bitbop includes hit TV shows “Glee,” “Justified,” “Friday Night Lights” and “The Office.” The Bitbop app is free, but users will pay to access the catalog of content. According to the Bitbop site, no more beta testing spots are available.