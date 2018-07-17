Fox Expands AWS Cloud Partnership

SEATTLE–21st Century Fox says it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services to use AWS’s cloud platform to deliver more than 90,000 titles on demand for key brands such as Fox, FX, National Geographic, 20th Century Fox Television, 20th Century Fox Film, and Fox Sports. The announcement is part of Fox’s extended partnership in which AWS will house the vast majority of Fox’s key platforms and workloads in the AWS cloud and adopt AWS’s machine learning and data analytics services to create a consistent set of digital media capabilities across its brands.

As part of a broader cloud transformation, 21st Century Fox says it has already reduced its data center needs by 50 percent and moved over 30 million assets—approximately 10 petabytes of content—to Amazon Glacier and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). In addition, 21st Century Fox has implemented an advanced company-wide approach to data collection, processing, and instrumentation using AWS’s technologies.

With this approach in place, 21st Century Fox is now leveraging AWS services such as Amazon S3 and AWS Glue to unify assets across the enterprise, Amazon Redshift to analyze data quickly, and Amazon Kinesis to collect, process, and analyze real-time, streaming data to gain deeper insights from the volume and variety of data ingested. This is facilitating the creation of new data products, and the deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques across the organization according to Fox.

“We are experiencing the benefits of our long-term relationship with AWS, which started many years ago when we began to modernize the infrastructure and platforms that power our businesses throughout the world,” said John Herbert, Chief Information Officer at 21st Century Fox. “Having completed this phase, our strategic relationship is now enabling completely new and creative ways of producing our award-winning content and reaching audiences with new and innovative products.”

“We’ve all seen their award-winning television shows, tuned in for major sporting events, and felt connected to some of their blockbuster films, but 21st Century Fox is also a business-to-business media and entertainment powerhouse that is successfully using AWS to drive digital transformation across the entire organization,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “In continuing to expand 21st Century Fox’s footprint on AWS, we’re helping them to innovate with speed and at scale. AWS is innovating at a faster clip than anyone else, especially in new areas such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Serverless Computing, which means 21st Century Fox is always able to use the most advanced technologies on AWS to evolve their business in the cloud.”

The Walt Disney Company, which is currently bidding for 21st Century Fox's film and TV studio assets, announced a year ago that it is moving most of its production to the AWS Cloud.