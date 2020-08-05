Four More Industry Players Join SRT Alliance, Taking Membership Over 400

MONTREAL—Grass Valley, Evertz, Xilinx and Primestream have joined the SRT Alliance, taking the number of members to more than 400, the alliance announced.

Originally developed by Haivision, SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) is a low-latency video streaming protocol. It makes possible remote and cloud-based high-performance video workflows, overcomes packet loss and adds security with sophisticated encryption, the alliance said.

“We’re excited to join the SRT Alliance to support SRT as a widely adopted industry standard,” said Neil Maycock, senior vice president Strategic Marketing & Playout at Grass Valley. “SRT is a perfect fit for our strategy at Grass Valley as we continue to innovate and focus on future-proofing our customers’ workflows as they transition from SDI to IP and adopt cloud-based solutions, where latency, security and connectivity are key.”

Evertz is adding SRT to its “end-to-end” portfolio of broadcast production products, said Jatinder Barmi, company product manager of compression products, adding that the protocol enables “low latency video throughout the broadcaster’s workflow.”

Xilinx’ director, Business Development, Video Solutions, Sean Gardner said the company will collaborate with the alliance to provide solutions that “will reduce end-to-end latency, increase security and improve the overall QoE for consumers.”

Calling IP-based stream production workflows “the wave of the future,” Claudio Lisman, president and CEO of Primestream, said the ability to transport high-quality video with low latency in a secure and reliable way is “critical.”

“That’s why we are happy to be working with the SRT Alliance in its groundbreaking efforts to create an open-source video transport protocol and to introduce SRT solutions like Media IO,” he said.