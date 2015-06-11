FotoKem Buys Avid Artist | DNxIO for 4K
BURLINGTON, MASS. – The use of 4K UHD in film and TV is rapidly increasing; as a result Los Angeles-based post-production house FotoKem recently purchased the Avid Artist | DNxIO interfaces to assist with 4K projects. Combined with Media Composer, Avid Artist | DNxIO aids in the creation of high-resolution media.
Avid Artist |DNxIO delivers high-res video ingest, editing, monitoring and output and is compatible with all Avid Artist Suite products, as well as certain third-party tools, including BlackMagic Resolve, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. Avid Artists | DNxIO launched in April.
FotoKem’s past credits include TV shows “Better Call Saul” and “Homeland” and films “Interstellar” and “San Andreas.”
