Fort Hays State University Students Get Boost from Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid is heading back to school as it announced it has recently partnered with Fort Hays State University to offer Avid Everywhere and a production workflow based on the Avid MediaCetnral Platform to provide students with hands-on training and industry certifications.

FHSU students work with workflows that include Avid ISIS shared storage, iNEWS newsroom management software, Interplay | Production media management system and Avid MediaCentral | UX. Students get training and hands-on experience with these products by broadcasting FHSU’s sporting events.

As an Avid Learning Partner school, FHSU, located in Hays, Kansas, offers Pro Tools and Media Composer certifications as part of their official curriculum, with no need for extra courses or additional costs. The school is also currently in the process of making its media program available online, which would allow them to access and work with Avid products anywhere.