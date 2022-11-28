Former WQAD-TV Exec Urges FCC to Approve Standard General/Tegna Deal

By George Winslow
Approving the deal would be “a big step forward for women all across our industry,” Marcia Green wrote

Tegna
WASHINGTON D.C.—The former director of programming for ABC affiliate, WQAD-TV, Marcia Green has written to the FCC in support of the proposed Standard General’s acquisition of Tegna. 

In a letter to Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC Green noted that as “a former Director of Programming for an ABC affiliate in a medium sized  market in the early 90’s, I was one of the few females at the “boys” table. Thankfully, the management team saw the value of cultivating more women for  leadership roles at the station early on. That forward thinking created an  environment of inclusion for female leadership and provided an opportunity for  us to mentor new hires and other woman on the management track.” 

Today, however, the broadcasting industry still “needs more women in senior positions to support this type of growth," Green said. Deb McDermott at Standard Media is a role model in our industry. She has a long record of leading with purpose, treating people with  respect, and investing in people. It is because of this thoughtful approach that I want to express my support for the proposed merger between Standard  General and Tegna with Deb McDermott set to lead the new company.”

“The Tegna and Standard General merger would create the largest minority owned and female-led TV broadcast company in the United States and help  stabilize the future of broadcast news,” Green added. “This is the right approach because  diversity matters when it comes to local news. Placing one of the most  respected women in our industry in charge of the largest broadcast company in  the U.S. is a big step forward for women all across our industry.”

