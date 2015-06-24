Forbidden Signs Three North America Resellers

LONDON – Forbidden has announced that is has come to terms with three resellers in the North America market, Best Broadcast, The Matrx and Z Systems. These new appointments are part of Forbidden’s global strategy to expand the cloud-based professional video editing software, Forscene.

Best Broadcast is a systems integrator that designs and builds end-to-end production and master control technology for the broadcast, cable, education and corporate markets; they are based in Ontario, Canada. The Matrx is an international data distribution network that provides film and TV creators with city-to-city transport, asset storage and processing capacity and will now offer instant logging, editorial and online review through Forscene. The Maryland-based Z Systems provides end-to-end systems and support for pro video.

Located in London, Forbidden is a cloud video services distributor for media makers and broadcasters.