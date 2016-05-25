For-A Video Switchers Aid High Desert Church

CYPRESS, CALIF.—The High Desert Church is a house of worship with four sites throughout California and a congregation of more than 8,000. To help live stream sermons from its main campus to other sites, High Desert recently acquired For-A’s HVS-2000 video switcher.

The HVS-2000 offers a live IMAG cut at the main campus as well as broadcasts to the house of worship’s other sites. The system also features a range of inputs and outputs, including 12 AUX outputs. The switcher’s MELite feature can transform an AUX bus into a full function M/E with cuts, mixes, wipes and keys.

For-A is a developer of video and audio systems for the broadcast, production and video markets.