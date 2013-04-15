FOR-A unveils pair of MXF clip servers

FOR-A featured two new compact MXF clip servers, the MBP-120SX and MBP-125SX, for ingest, playback and playout applications at the 2013 NAB Show.

For ingest, the MBPs can capture files from an external XDCAM drive or network drive, convert HD/SD-SDI signals to MXFfiles in real time, and support up to eight channels of embedded audio (the MBP-125SX also supports for eight-channel AES audio).

Both models are equipped with HD/SD-SDI I/O and a solid-state drive (240GB or 480GB), and both are compatible with Sony XDCAM, XDCAM HD, XDCAM HD422, MPEG HD422, MPEG HD and MPEG IMX file formats.

Multiple MBPs can be components of a user-constructed playout system that does not require a dedicated playout server. Material can be stored on a shared NAS unit, then specified MXF files can be transferred over the network to multiple MBPs. Output from the MBPs follows the automatic program playout system.

The MBP-120SX and MBP-125SX will be available in June.