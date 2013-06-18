FOR-A introduces new features for HVS-390HS production switcher

FOR-A has added new features to its compact, cost-effective HVS-390HS video production switcher.

FOR-A has added new functionality, referred to as a MINI M/E, an extension of the aux bus system that allows operators to deploy any aux bus transition with cuts, mixes or wipes and display a keyer complete with DVE functions.

The MINI M/E is now offered as a standard feature of the HVS-390HS and brings the power of a virtual 6 M/E switcher in a 2 M/E unit.

The MINI M/E feature of the HVS-390HS can be useful in a variety of applications. For productions where distributing an automatic second language feed is desired, the switcher’s MINI M/E can switch independent mixer outputs, simultaneously displaying second language graphics.

The MINI M/E can be independently controlled or operated from a master/slave configuration. It also can follow any bus on 1 or 2 M/E, making the switcher easy for a single user.