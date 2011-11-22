For-A Forms Strategic Partnership With ProVideo Solutions
FORT LEE, N.J.: Fof-A Corp. of America announced a collaboration with sales rep firm ProVideo Solutions in Austin, Texas. ProVideo Solutions will provide sales and technical support for For-A’s product range to the manufacturer’s customers and dealers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
ProVideo Solutions will serve as a local contact with For-A dealers and customers in the region, providing product demonstrations and training, offering technical support, and increasing overall awareness of For-A’s technology. The sales firm plans to boost For-A’s presence in its core broadcast, video production and corporate communications markets, as well as expanding its base into the sports production and oil and gas industries.
