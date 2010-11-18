Folks Log 143 Hours of Monthly Tube Time in 2Q

NEW YORK: The average American watched more than 143 hours of television per month during the second quarter, Nielsen said today in its State of the Media report. That rate of U.S. household consumption is essentially flat compared to the same period a year earlier. However, Nielsen said increased use of digital video recorders has changed viewing behaviors.



The average person living in a DVR home watched 24.5 hours of digitally recorded playback during this period. Folks 25-34 made use of the DVR more than any other age demographic, watching time-shifted TV an average of 29.5 hours per month.



As in past periods, the lowest overall viewing was done by teens, increasing with each older age break. Women continue to watch more television than men, with 54 percent of all TV viewing consumed by that demographic.



Nielsen’s full report is available on its blog site.