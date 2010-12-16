FLO TV Shutting Down March 27



It's official. While the FLO TV web site still lists the programming available on Qualcomm's FLO TV service, and its coverage across the country, the rebate page reveals: "In consideration of the FLO TV service ending on March 27, 2011 we are offering a rebate on FLO TV devices."



The rebates apply to the FLO TV Personal Television, the Audiovox Portable DVD Player with FLO TV and FLO TV Auto Entertainment. Non-FLO TV accessories and charges such as tax, shipping and handling are not eligible for rebate.



Humberto Saabedra, in the article Qualcomm to Shut Down FLO TV on PhoneNews.com observes, "Consumer reception for the service was lukewarm owing to the initially high $15/month cost on top of monthly wireless service as well as limited channel selection, with carrier and hardware exclusive channels adding to the confusion. Monthly rate reductions, increased hardware availability and bundled service did little to spur sales, as few outside of the tech enthusiast circles adopted the service."



I have not seen any information on what will happen to FLO TV's spectrum, its transmitters, antennas and site leases. If any readers have additional information, please let me know.



