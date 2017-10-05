First Repack Transition Progress Reports Due Oct. 10

WASHINGTON—We are approaching the first quarter deadline for television stations changing channels during the post-incentive auction transition to submit progress reports to the FCC. The Commission sent out a reminder earlier this week to stations that they must file these quarterly reports by Oct. 10.

The report must provide information on the steps the stations have taken toward construction of their post-auction facilities from July 1 through Sept. 30. The reports must be filed through the FCC’s Licensing and Management System using Form 2100, Schedule 387 (Transition Progress Report Form).

The next quarterly report will be due on Jan. 10, 2018, with additional reports coming on the 10th of April and July.

Repacked stations will be required to continue filing reports until it has completed its transition and filed a final report signifying completion.

