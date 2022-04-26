FIBA Expands Offering to Broadcast Partners Using M2A VOD-to-Live

LAS VEGAS—M2A Media has announced that FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, has chosen M2A VOD-to-Live to deliver its new “Courtside 1891 TV” linear channel to a number of high-profile FIBA broadcast partners.

M2A Media’s VOD-to-Live solution enabled the creation of the brand new 24/7 linear channel, which features non-stop international basketball content from the world of FIBA.

Andrew Ryan, managing director of FIBA Media explained that “M2A VOD-to-Live is the perfect solution for our needs. We have an extensive library of basketball footage, which is compelling content for fans around the globe. The ease and speed at which M2A deployed the service to support our new Courtside 1891 TV platform has been fantastic. M2A has enabled us to add value to our offering and delight our international fan base.”

M2A VOD-to-Live provides a cost effective and simple way for FIBA to leverage its existing VOD assets for linear channel output, thus offering its partners and their viewers around the globe access to competitions and tournaments from the expansive FIBA archive, the company said.

M2A VOD-to-Live integrates M2A LIVE, the low latency, high-quality, live streaming product that offers content insertion into live streams, with M2A CONNECT, the broadcast aggregation and distribution product.

The service automates playlist ingest and VOD asset conforming into 24x7 live encoding to produce broadcast quality channel originations that are made available through highly reliable IP distribution with flexible subscription management. The workflow is entirely cloud based with unlimited expansion capacity, visual monitoring, full alerting and success notifications.

Marcus Box, CEO, M2A Media, explained that “M2A Media’s suite of live video products has been designed for flexibility and integration, and FIBA’s use of M2A VOD-to-Live is evidence of this. It is exciting to see how this latest solution, which utilizes both M2A LIVE and M2A CONNECT, is helping FIBA maximize the value of their VOD archive to the benefit of their broadcast partners, and ultimately, basketball fans all over the world.”