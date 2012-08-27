Ferro Productions Adds JVC HD Camera

Ferro Productions, as New York-based video production company, is now using JVC’s GY-HM790 ProHD camcorder for capturing high-profile live events and in reality TV production work. The addition came as a result of Ferro’s desire to simplify workflow operations.

"The complexity had gotten ridiculous," said Joseph Scacciaferro, executive producer at the company. "We figured there had to be a better way, but we still needed to be budget conscious."

Ferro evaluated several new HD cameras before giving the nod to JVC. Scacciaferro noted one of the factors in choosing JVC over the competition was a "test drive" in connection with football game coverage.

"We gave it to our ‘B’ and ‘C’ camera operators to experiment," he recalled, "and everyone said, ‘This is it.’"

Scacciaferro said that his organization was also impressed with the small physical size of the camcorder.

"We’re in a lot of high-profile areas," Scacciaferro said, "and when you’re walking around with bigger broadcast cameras, you get more attention than you need. The JVC cameras have a perfect balance between size and functionality. Our camera operators love the gear and the images are great."

Ferro Productionspurchased the JVC camera several months ago and plans to acquire two more GY-HM790s before the end of the year.