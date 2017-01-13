FCC's Wheeler Makes Impassioned Plea for Title II

WASHINGTON—As the Obama administration winds down, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler made his final speech in that position at the Aspen Institute in Washington. Wheeler used the opportunity to make a plea for retaining the FCC's Open Internet rules and reclassification of ISPs as common carriers, something that the new Republican Congress and President-Elect Donald Trump are believed to be against. Wheeler made the argument that Title II has proven to not be a hindrance to companies, in fact opening many doors for them, as well as a necessary element for the next-generation ATSC 3.0 standard.

It is time to keep moving forward, Wheeler concluded. "This is not the time to retreat and take things away."

