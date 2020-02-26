FCC’s Pai to Speak at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—FCC’s head honcho, Chairman Ajit Pai, will make his way to Sin City to take part in a keynote conversation during the 2020 NAB Show.

Pai has been slated for a conversation with NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith during the NAB Show Welcome event on Monday, April 20, where they will discuss communications policy issues currently on the FCC’s docket, including spectrum policy and media ownership.

Also during the NAB Show Welcome event, Smith is scheduled to give his State of the Broadcast Industry address, as well as present the NAB Distinguished Service Award.

The NAB Show Welcome event will be at 9 a.m. on April 20 on the Main Stage in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.