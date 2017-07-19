FCC’s Pai: $1.75B Won’t Be Enough TV Repack Funding

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai appears to agree with broadcasters that Congress’ proposal of $1.75 billion for post-incentive auction repack relocation fees will not be enough. Broadcasters released an estimate of $2.1 billion for relocation fees last Friday; Pai says that estimates could still go up or down from that number, but Congress in order to hold broadcasters harmless in the move, Congress would need to provide more funds.

