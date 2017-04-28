FCC's Jean Kiddoo, Hillary DeNigro to Oversee Repack

WASHINGTON— The Federal Communications Commission announced that Jean Kiddoo has been named chair of the Incentive Auction Task Force and that Hillary DeNigro will join her as deputy chair. Kiddoo takes over for Gary Epstein, who will retire from the commission tomorrow after serving as chair of the Task Force since 2012.



“Filling the shoes of an exemplary public servant like Gary Epstein is no easy task,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We are very fortunate that Jean is ready to step into the role without missing a beat as the important transition phase of the incentive auction commences. She and Hillary DeNigro, the Task Force’s new deputy chair, have been spearheading the transition planning for over a year, and their continued leadership will put us in the best position to ensure a smooth post-auction transition for broadcasters, wireless companies, television viewers, and consumers.”



Kiddoo has served as deputy chair of the Task Force since June 1, 2016, primarily focusing on the post-auction transition. Before that, she served as deputy chief of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, where she oversaw the bureau’s Auctions, Broadband, and Mobility Divisions. Prior to joining the commission in 2014, Kiddoo spent more than three decades in private practice, most recently at Bingham McCutchen (now Morgan Lewis & Bockius), representing telecommunications, media and technology companies before federal agencies, courts, state regulatory commissions, and local authorities nationwide. Kiddoo graduated with honors from Colgate University and earned her law degree magna cum laude from the Catholic University of America.



“Hillary has been a driving force behind the Media Bureau’s post-auction transition planning, and I am delighted that she has agreed to take on an expanded role to help oversee and coordinate the essential cross-bureau transition effort,” Kiddoo said. “She is a natural fit to help lead the Task Force during this critical period.”



DeNigro has served as associate bureau chief of the Media Bureau. Prior to joining the Media Bureau’s front office, she was chief of the Media Bureau’s Industry Analysis Division where she led the review of complex mergers, rulemaking proceedings, and the production of industry and market reports. She previously served as chief of the Enforcement Bureau’s Investigations and Hearings Division, overseeing hearings and directing investigations involving a broad range of matters in the telecommunications and media industries. Before joining the commission, she practiced commercial litigation at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy and, prior to that, Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld. She received her J.D. magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. Phi Beta Kappa from Emory University.