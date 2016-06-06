FCC Wants E-Mail Notice of Court Challenges
WASHINGTON—The FCC has announced a change in it rules to allow legal challenges to be filed with the Commission via e-mail; in certain instances, the FCC might require challenges to be submitted by email. The FCC issued the order last week, Friday, June 3.
For more information, read the full article on TV Technology's sister site Multichannel News.
