FCC Votes to Restore Net Neutrality Rules
The three to two vote was along party lines
WASHINGTON, D.C.—As expected the FCC voted to restore net neutrality rules during its October open meeting on October 19, with the three commissioners appointed by Democratic Party administrations voting yes and the two Republican-appointed commissioners opposing the move.
The decision is expected to draw legal challenges that will delay implementation for months if not years.
FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel proposed reinstating the rules at the end of September following the swearing in of commissioner Anna Gomez, which broke the longstanding two to two deadlock on the Commission.
The proposal to restore net neutrality rules initially drew mixed reviews. The NCTA, FCC commissioner Carr and others opposed the idea, which was applauded by Common Cause, Democratic lawmakers and others.
More to come as reactions become available.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.