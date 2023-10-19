FCC Votes to Restore Net Neutrality Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As expected the FCC voted to restore net neutrality rules during its October open meeting on October 19, with the three commissioners appointed by Democratic Party administrations voting yes and the two Republican-appointed commissioners opposing the move.

The decision is expected to draw legal challenges that will delay implementation for months if not years.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel proposed reinstating the rules at the end of September following the swearing in of commissioner Anna Gomez, which broke the longstanding two to two deadlock on the Commission.

The proposal to restore net neutrality rules initially drew mixed reviews. The NCTA, FCC commissioner Carr and others opposed the idea, which was applauded by Common Cause, Democratic lawmakers and others.

More to come as reactions become available.