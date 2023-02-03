FCC Unveils Agenda for Media Ownership Diversity Symposium
The Feb. 7 event will include opening remarks from FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, panels, research presentations and networking opportunities
WASHINGTON D.C.—The FCC has released the agenda for the Communications Equity and Diversity Council (CEDC)’s “Expanding Digital and Media Ownership Opportunities for Women and Minorities.” (opens in new tab) The symposium will take place on February 7, 2023, from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm, ET.
The CEDC is an advisory council of the Federal Communications Commission. The goal of the symposium is to explore the challenges as well as possible creative solutions to increasing ownership opportunities for women and people of color to achieve success and viewpoint diversity in all facets of media – TV, radio, cable, and streaming, the CEDC said.
As part of the agenda, FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks will deliver opening remarks at the Symposium and nationally recognized journalist and entrepreneur Roland Martin will deliver closing remarks.
In addition to those remarks, the agenda includes networking sessions, research presentations and three panels.
The panels include:
- Panel 1: Hurdles and Opportunities in the Competitive Media/Tech Landscape
- Panel 2: Grooming the Next Generation of Diverse Media Owners
- Panel 3: Show Me the Money: Access to Capital, Investors and Ad Dollars for Diverse Entrepreneurs
The full agenda and a list of speakers is available here. More information on attending or submitting questions is available here (opens in new tab).
The Symposium is scheduled as a hybrid event with participants being presented both live and virtually. The day will commence at 9:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C and online, where it will be available as a live feed from the FCC’s web page at https://www.fcc.gov/live (opens in new tab).
The public may also follow the Symposium on the Commission’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/fccdotgovvideo (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech.
