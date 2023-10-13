FCC to Vote on Net Neutrality, Emergency Alert Rules on Oct. 19

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has announced the agenda for its October Open Meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2023 will include votes on its controversial plans for net neutrality, as well as votes on new rules for wireless emergency alerts, improved video accessibility, the E-Rate program for schools and libraries, the unlicensed use of 6 GHz band and other issues.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and will be streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live and on the FCC’s YouTube channel.

The FCC described the agenda items as follows: